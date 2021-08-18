Published: 2:30 PM August 18, 2021

An urgent appeal has been issued for volunteers to work as collectors at the Sidmouth Air Show later this month.

Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce made the appeal this week for people to receive donations from spectators on the day of the show, Friday, August 27.

Chamber chairman David Cook said: “Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce thanks those who have already put their names forward to be collectors at this superb event, which although arranged by Sidmouth Town Council, does need to be funded by donations from visitors on the day.

“We urgently need more volunteer collectors to be among the many thousands who will watch the show. Can you, and/or colleagues, family members or friends spare just two hours, from 5pm and 7pm to act as collectors, whilst you also watch the airshow on Friday, 27th August.”

Mr Cook added: “The event attracts large numbers of visitors and local residents, most of whom spend some hours in the town, with many staying after, and this annual event (albeit cancelled due to Covid last year) can only continue if Sidmouth Town Council receives enough financial support.

“So please get involved for just a couple of hours so that Sidmouth businesses can benefit from this event in the future.”

If you can help, please email Mr Cook at this email address:

chairman@sidmouthchamber.co.uk. by midday, Friday, August 20.

Meanwhile, the town council has confirmed further details of the big event, including additional car parking and a reminder to water users of an air display water safety zone. The display, which starts at around 5.30pm concludes with the world famous Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows.

As well as the usual East Devon District Council car parks at the Ham, Roxborough, Mill Street and Manor Road, further additional car parking will be made available at various locations including Sidmouth Rugby Club and, says the council, this will be clearly signed with marshalls on hand.

Organisers are requesting that spectators and in particular, boat, jet ski, kayak and paddleboard owners take note of a temporary air display water safety zone (ADWSZ) which will be in force on the water offshore of Sidmouth Beach. No vessels will be permitted in this area between 5.30pm and the end of the display. The ADWSZ will be marked by coloured buoys and patrolled by Sidmouth Lifeboat and associated craft.

In a statement issued this week, the town council said: “The 27 August Sidmouth Airshow is promising to be a fantastic start to the Bank Holiday weekend and is shaping up to be a real tonic and highlight of the year.”

The flying programme (subject to changes) runs as follows:

5.30pm – Royal Navy Wildcat Solo Display

5.45pm – Rich Goodwin Pitts Special aerobatic display

6.05pm – Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Dakota and two Spitfires

6.30pm – Royal Air Force Aerobatic Display Team, The Red Arrows

A funfair will also be operating at The Ham from Wednesday, August 25 until Saturday 28 and a grand fireworks display takes place on Saturday 28 at 9.30pm over the seafront.

This has been arranged by Sidmouth Town Council with generous support from David Rowland Funfairs.

The council reiterated the chamber of commerce appeal for collectors.

The council said: “To enable the event to continue, volunteer collectors are still needed to assist in gathering donations from the public across the seafront, Salcombe and Peak Hills and Connaught Gardens through collection buckets and contactless payment. If you are able to offer your help, please contact Sidmouth Town Council at towncouncil@sidmouth.gov.uk



Participation in the air show is based upon aircraft availability and weather conditions.

The council recommends that people keep an eye on www.visitsidmouth.gov.uk and Facebook for up to the minute details, timings and other announcements on the event. This is also available at www.sidmouth.gov.uk and the Live Sidmouth – Sidmouth Town Council Facebook pages.