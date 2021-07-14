Published: 4:06 PM July 14, 2021

Sidmouth Town Council has confirmed the line-up for this year’s Sidmouth Airshow by announcing details of the aircraft and teams who will join the world famous RAF Aerobatic Team, The Red Arrows at the Sidmouth Airshow on Friday, August 27.

Crowds filled the beach in 2017 to watch the Red Arrows - Credit: Archant



The display will commence at around 5.30pm with the Royal Navy’s Solo Wildcat Helicopter Display Team who are based at RNAS Yeovilton and who thrill audiences at many shows with their dynamic flying displays in Lynx helicopters. This year however, they are flying at only a handful of events and Sidmouth is lucky enough to be one of them.

The Wildcat Lynx helicopter display team will be performing at the show - Credit: Sidmouth Town Council



Following this, will be the first ever appearance at Sidmouth, by Rich Goodwin who performs one of the most amazing displays of high energy, high G-force aerobatic manoeuvres ever witnessed, in his colourful Pitts Biplane.

Rich Goodwin will perform for the first time in his colourful biplane - Credit: Nigel Garrigan

A historic theme follows, with the RAF Dakota of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight as previously announced but now accompanying the Dakota, will also be no less than two RAF Spitfires. The prospect of a large Dakota transport flanked by two elegant Spitfires who will peel off and display separately, before re-joining in formation, will be a breath-taking sight.

The crowds will get to see an RAF Dakota flying over Sidmouth - Credit: Sidmouth Town Council

Two RAF Spitfires will take to the skies - Credit: John M. Dibbs



Finally, returning to Sidmouth after a two year absence due to their US Tour and restrictions last year, will be the Red Arrows who will once again delight the crowds with their perfectly synchronised flying and manoeuvres as a fitting finale. All in all, Sidmouth Airshow 2021 is shaping up to be a real tonic and highlight of the year.

Red Arrows display in Sidmouth 2017 - Credit: Archant



Final details and arrangements are still being agreed but the Council has confirmed that the event will include all the usual extra car parking and traffic management including the closure of the esplanade to allow the support teams to set up and extra public space for watching and enjoying the event.



Chair of the Town Council, Cllr Ian Barlow, said: “This is fantastic news that after an absence of two years, the Red Arrows are to return as well as the Spitfires and Dakota. Sidmouth is the best possible place to watch and get an uninterrupted view of all these teams in the country. It’s just the boost we all need at the moment.”



To enable the event to continue, official collectors are being recruited to assist in gathering donations from the public across the seafront, Salcombe and Peak Hills and Connaught Gardens through collection buckets and contactless payment. If you are able to offer your help, please register by contacting Sidmouth Town Council at towncounci@sidmouth.gov.uk. Volunteers are needed from 4pm until 7.30pm and the organising team will then be back in touch with locations and contact details for the day.



Sidmouth’s Airshow will, subject to regulations and the recovery roadmap, take place on Friday, August, 27, 2021 from approximately 5.30pm. Participation of teams is based upon aircraft availability and weather conditions. Keep an eye out for future details on the participating teams at www.visitsidmouth.gov.uk and Facebook for up-to-the-minute details, timings and other announcements on the event. This information will also be available at www.sidmouth.gov.uk and the Live Sidmouth – Sidmouth Town Council Facebook pages.