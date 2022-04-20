News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Red Arrows to return as Sidmouth Airshow takes place in August

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:25 PM April 20, 2022
The Red Arrows flying over Sidmouth during the Airshow

The Red Arrows flying over Sidmouth during the Airshow - Credit: Sidmouth Town Council

The Red Arrows will be roaring across the skies above Sidmouth again this year when the Airshow returns on Friday, August 26. 

Two RAF Spitfires will take to the skies

Two RAF Spitfires will take to the skies - Credit: John M. Dibbs

Sidmouth Town Council has today confirmed the event, and said the RAF aerobatic team will be joined by two Supermarine Spitfires of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and Rich Goodwin in his Pitts biplane.  

Rich Goodwin will perform for the first time in his colourful biplane

Rich Goodwin will perform again in his Pitts biplane. - Credit: Nigel Garrigan

A first for the Sidmouth Airshow will be an appearance by Team Raven, an aerobatic team flying a five-plane formation of the ultra-manoeuvrable Van's RV-8 aircraft.  

Team Raven, coming to the Sidmouth Airshow this year for the first time

Team Raven, coming to the Sidmouth Airshow this year for the first time - Credit: Team Raven

Details of exact timings and arrangements are still subject to change, but the Airshow will start at about 5pm. The usual extra car parking facilities and traffic management will be in place, including the closure of the Esplanade to traffic to provide a safe viewing area. 

Organisers will once again be appealing for donations and most vitally, collectors, to make sure that the event continues in future years.  

Chair of the town council, Cllr Ian Barlow, said: “This is great news that the Red Arrows are to return to the best possible place to watch them in the country, along with some great other teams.”  

Keep a look out on www.sidmouth.gov.uk and www.visitdevon.co.uk/sidmouth for the latest information. 

