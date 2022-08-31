Spectacular airshow despite absence of Red Arrows

The Red Arrows may have been a no-show, but Sidmouth Airshow still had plenty to offer.

The RAF display team announced early in the afternoon of Friday, August 26 that they had to pull out because of engineering issues.

Pitts biplane - Credit: Simon Horn

The rest of the show went on as scheduled, starting with aeronautics by Rich Goodwin in his biplane, followed by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and ending with a spectacular display by Team Raven, a formation display team flying RV8 aircraft.

Spitfire at Sidmouth Airshow - Credit: Simon Horn

Team Raven - Credit: Simon Horn

A spokesman for Sidmouth Town Council said: “It all went very well, we were very pleased, although it was a shame the Red Arrows couldn’t make it, and that meant numbers were down a bit as some people decided not to come after their announcement.”

Crowds fill the beach and seafront to watch the airshow - Credit: Simon Horn

He added that the town council will not be billed the ‘considerable sum’ that would have been charged for the Red Arrows display, and the money will go into the Airshow reserve.

Rich Goodwin in his Pitts biplane - Credit: Simon Horn

Rich Goodwin - Credit: Simon Horn

Spitfire at Sidmouth Airshow - Credit: Simon Horn

Team Raven - Credit: Simon Horn



