Future of Red Arrows show ‘up in the air’ as environmental debate continues 

Uncertainty continues over the future of Sidmouth Airshow as concerns are raised over its environmental impact.

Sidmouth Town Council is currently exploring local views on the Airshow and has carried out an initial survey of local residents, which showed overwhelming support.

But no decision will be made until later this year after further research has been carried out. This will include a consultation of local businesses on the Airshow’s economic benefits, a traffic survey, and information on the fuel consumption of the Red Arrows and other aircraft, along with the emissions they produce.

The results of the residents’ survey were discussed at the town council’s meeting on Monday, July 4.

The online poll attracted 869 responses from the EX10 area – almost all extremely supportive.

Just under 91 per cent said they thought the event brings an overall positive benefit to the people and community, and almost the same percentage wanted the Airshow to return in future years.

But the survey did not ask for views on the show’s environmental impact, and some people took to Facebook to express those concerns.

Their comments included:

*“With all the concerns for the environment and economy right now it beggars belief you are going to support the Red Arrows coming to pollute the environment.”

“This practice of causing aircraft to fly, low level, across the seafront burning kerosene therefore contributing to global warming is totally wrong.”

“Organising events that cause aircraft to criss-cross the seafront pumping out exhaust kerosene fumes is absolutely irresponsible.”

“It's a nice idea whose time has gone. Very expensive and polluting.”

At Monday’s meeting, councillors accepted that there are environmental concerns about Sidmouth’s Airshow, but were divided over whether discontinuing it would bring any real benefits. Cllr Steven Kendall-Torry said: “If we give up the Red Arrows they’ll go somewhere else in a heartbeat – it'll still happen but it won’t happen here, and we’ll only have gained the moral high ground.”

The council will discuss its options on the Airshow again in October, after all the necessary research has been completed. It was agreed that the collection at this year’s Airshow on Friday, August 26 will go towards the cost of staging that event, in case a decision is taken to cancel next year's show.