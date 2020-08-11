Sidmouth Airshow cancelled, but will return bigger and better in 2021, say organisers

Red Arrows display at Sidmouth in 2017. Picture: Alex Walton Photography Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Sidmouth Airshow will return, bigger and better in 2021 after this year’s event was cancelled.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The world-famous Red Arrows will not grace Sidmouth’s skies this August bank holiday weekend but will return for a bigger and better show next year.

Sidmouth Town Council has cancelled this year’s air display to help protect the town and enable responsible tourism to continue.

Councillors are now concentrating on bringing an air show to Sidmouth for the August bank holiday in 2021, with a provisional date of Friday, August 27.

Councillor Louise Cole, chair of Sidmouth Town Council’s tourism and economy committee, said: “Whilst we know how popular the air display always is, we also recognise residents’ anxieties as we slowly come out of lockdown.

“We are very fortunate that we have plenty of other high-quality attractions and activities for our residents and visitors, including our fantastic beaches and beautiful walks.”