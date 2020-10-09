Building bridges: new Alma Bridge opened

Access has now been restored to the eastern stretch of Sidmouth seafront between The Ham and the cliff path.

The new Alma footbridge has officially opened much to the delight of residents and walkers who can once again enjoy the benefits of a shorter route between the town and cliff walk way.

Councillor Stuart Hughes cut the ribbon this morning (Friday, October 9) and was joined by walkers who were keen to cross over the River Sid and enjoy the coastal views.

Construction work first began in August last year was temporarily delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown and logistical issues with ordering materials.

