Sea shanties, cream teas and summer fairs raise £10,000 for charity
PUBLISHED: 12:30 03 August 2019
Michael Ginsberg
Causes supporting children, the elderly and the ill have been boosted after Sid Valley and Ottery organisations raised more than £10,000.
Salcombe Regis Fair set a record breaking total from this year's fair donating £8,100.
The total was split between Salcombe Regis Church, the Admiral Nurse Campaign, Sid Vale Talking Newspaper Service, Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving, East Devon Parkinson's Disease and Sid Valley Foodbank.
Sidmouth Running Club donated £250 to the South West Coast Path Association towards the maintenance of the route which is popular with its 215 members.
Generous shoppers helped to raise £195 for the Ottery St Mary brass class through the Waitrose community matters project.
Tickety-Boo in Ottery made £650 for Exeter Leukaemia Fund (ELF) from customers enjoying a 'free cream' tea.
East Devon sea shanty singers The Jurassix presented a cheque to Children's Hospice South West.
