Sea shanties, cream teas and summer fairs raise £10,000 for charity

Sidmouth Running Club meet on the Coast Path to present their cheque for £250. Picture: Michael Ginsberg Michael Ginsberg

Causes supporting children, the elderly and the ill have been boosted after Sid Valley and Ottery organisations raised more than £10,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Salcombe Regis Fair organisers distribute its record profits. Picture: Salcombe Regis Fair Salcombe Regis Fair organisers distribute its record profits. Picture: Salcombe Regis Fair

Salcombe Regis Fair set a record breaking total from this year's fair donating £8,100.

The total was split between Salcombe Regis Church, the Admiral Nurse Campaign, Sid Vale Talking Newspaper Service, Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving, East Devon Parkinson's Disease and Sid Valley Foodbank.

Sidmouth Running Club donated £250 to the South West Coast Path Association towards the maintenance of the route which is popular with its 215 members.

Generous shoppers helped to raise £195 for the Ottery St Mary brass class through the Waitrose community matters project.

Tickety Boo coffee shop donates £650 to Exeter Leukaemia Fund (ELF). Picture: Andrew Butler Tickety Boo coffee shop donates £650 to Exeter Leukaemia Fund (ELF). Picture: Andrew Butler

Tickety-Boo in Ottery made £650 for Exeter Leukaemia Fund (ELF) from customers enjoying a 'free cream' tea.

East Devon sea shanty singers The Jurassix presented a cheque to Children's Hospice South West.

The Jurassix presented £1,255 cheque to Children’s Hospice South West. Picture: CHSW The Jurassix presented £1,255 cheque to Children’s Hospice South West. Picture: CHSW