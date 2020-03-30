Advanced search

Sidmouth and Ottery churches go online to provide spiritual support during Covid-19 crisis

PUBLISHED: 07:00 31 March 2020

Sidmouth and Ottery churches are using the Internet to reach out to their congregations during the coronavirus lockdown.

The pastor of Ottery St Mary United Reformed Church, Rob Marshall, has run two Sunday services on YouTube.

Church elder Philip Scoble said: “This has had a good response, and included prayers and readings from his family.

“He says it is a learning process for him.

“One of our house groups for Bible study and prayer took place last Thursday online thanks to Zoom.

“We really enjoyed the experience and will run it again this week.”

The church also has recorded sermons available on its web page.

Ottery St Mary Parish Church is offering recorded video sermons on its website.

In Sidmouth, the Parish Church is providing a weekly ‘virtual’ service via its website.

Prayers are written on the website for people to read out in their homes, and there are links to recordings of the readings.

The church suggests that its parishioners may find it helpful to tune into Sunday worship on BBC Radio 4 FM and DAB at 8:10am, and daily worship on BBC Radio 4 LW & DAB at 9:45am.

