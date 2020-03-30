Sidmouth and Ottery churches go online to provide spiritual support during Covid-19 crisis

Ottery St Mary United Reformed Church Picture: Google Maps : Google Maps

Sidmouth and Ottery churches are using the Internet to reach out to their congregations during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ottery St Mary Parish Church. Picture: Simon Horn Ottery St Mary Parish Church. Picture: Simon Horn

The pastor of Ottery St Mary United Reformed Church, Rob Marshall, has run two Sunday services on YouTube.

Church elder Philip Scoble said: “This has had a good response, and included prayers and readings from his family.

“He says it is a learning process for him.

“One of our house groups for Bible study and prayer took place last Thursday online thanks to Zoom.

Sidmouth Parish Church bell tower. Ref shs 18-16SH 3165. Picture: Simon Horn. Sidmouth Parish Church bell tower. Ref shs 18-16SH 3165. Picture: Simon Horn.

“We really enjoyed the experience and will run it again this week.”

The church also has recorded sermons available on its web page.

Ottery St Mary Parish Church is offering recorded video sermons on its website.

In Sidmouth, the Parish Church is providing a weekly ‘virtual’ service via its website.

Prayers are written on the website for people to read out in their homes, and there are links to recordings of the readings.

The church suggests that its parishioners may find it helpful to tune into Sunday worship on BBC Radio 4 FM and DAB at 8:10am, and daily worship on BBC Radio 4 LW & DAB at 9:45am.