Fit for purpose – Sidmouth and Ottery leisure centres reopen with Covid-secure measures in place

PUBLISHED: 08:00 21 July 2020

Socially distanced work-out. Picture: LED Leisure

Socially distanced work-out. Picture: LED Leisure

LED Leisure

Leisure centres in East Devon are reopening after lockdown, with extensive precautions in place to minimise the risk of Covid-19.

LED Leisure Sidmouth, manager Steve Reid. Picture: LED Leisure

From Saturday, July 25, LED’s leisure centres in Sidmouth and Ottery St Mary will be open again.

Gym sessions and exercise classes are re-starting, and where possible, badminton, squash and table tennis will be available.

Because of social distancing guidelines, swimming pools remain closed for the time being, and close-contact sports will not be possible.

All classes and sessions have to be pre-booked, either by telephone or via each leisure centre’s LED app, available from the App Store. Bookings are open now.

LED Ottery Leisure Centre with leisure manager Simon Price (back). Picture: LED Leisure

The centres have put a range of measures in place to ensure social distancing and hygiene, and customers are asked to comply with a set of Covid-secure precautions.

Classes will be shorter and closing times earlier, to allow time for extra cleaning.

Pay on the Day visitors should make cashless payments, and new members should book an appointment or join online. There is a special offer of no joining fee for new members signing up before September 1.

There are one-way routes in and out of the centres, plenty of hand sanitisers, and the gyms have been reorganised to create a two-metre gap between all pieces of equipment.

LED Ottery Leisure Centre and leisure manager Simon Price. Picture: LED Leisure

Visitors are asked to bring their own water and exercise mats, but no other bags or personal belongings. Changing rooms are not in use at the moment.

Each piece of gym equipment should be used for a maximum of 10 minutes, and wiped down afterwards with the disposable paper towels provided.

An LED spokesman said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming our local communities back into our centres, enjoying sports, leisure and fitness activities. Please rest assured that we are taking every health and safety precaution.“

A video explaining the new arrangements can be seen on the LED Leisure website

LED Ottery Leisure Centre with leisure manager Simon Price (right). Picture; LED LeisureLED Ottery Leisure Centre with leisure manager Simon Price (right). Picture; LED Leisure

Opening times:

Sidmouth Leisure Centre 01395 577 679

Social distancing in the gym at LED Sidmouth. Picture: LED Leisure

Reopening Saturday, July 25 at 8am

Monday to Friday 5pm to 9.30pm

Saturday and Sunday 8am to 12.30pm

Sidmouth swimming pool remains closed for the time being.

LED Sidmouth. Picture: LED Leisure

Ottery Leisure Centre 01404 814 317

Reopening Saturday, July 25 at 9am

Monday to Thursday 5pm to 10pm

Saturday 9am to 2pm

Sunday closed.

Most Read

‘Patience and camouflage’ achieve stunning pictures for Sidmouth wildlife photographer

Otter. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Sidmouth’s Seaside Splendour Awaits…

Keeping cool Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Massive response to Sidmouth Folk Festival fundraising campaign

The Fishermen's Friends, one of the bands offering 'rewards' to festival donors. Picture; The Fishermen's Friends

Sid Valley Help - still there for those in need as lockdown eases

Area co-ordinator Janet Briggs. Picture: Sid Valley Help

Police helicopter in Sidmouth intruder searches

