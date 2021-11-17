Sidmouth and Ottery fell silent on Remembrance Sunday in tribute to those who have lost their lives fighting for their country in conflicts across the globe.

There was a large turnout for Sidmouth’s Remembrance Day parade through the town centre to the war memorial, where a short service was held, followed by the laying of wreaths.

Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Alex Walton

The tributes included a posy from the wife and daughter of the Parade Commander, Warrant Officer Class 2 Graham Whitehorn of the Royal Marines.

Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Alex Walton

He said: “The posy was in recognition for the families and especially children of service personnel, be it those that have lost someone, or holding the fort back home and having to deal with the stresses and worries when military personnel are deployed and away from home.”

Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Alex Walton

In Ottery St Mary, veteran service personnel and local scouts, guides, brownies and cubs marched from Land of Canaan to St Mary’s Parish Church for a special service of remembrance.

Ottery Remembrance Sunday service - Credit: Eva White

Ottery Remembrance Sunday service - Credit: Eva white