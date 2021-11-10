News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Sidmouth and Ottery Remembrance events this Sunday

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:49 AM November 10, 2021
Sidmouth Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Simon Horn

Parades will march through Sidmouth and Ottery on November 14 - Credit: Picture: Simon Horn

Remembrance Sunday parades will take place in Sidmouth and Ottery St Mary this Sunday, November 14. 

In Sidmouth, serving and former members of the armed forces will be joined by the emergency services, voluntary medical services, cadet forces and youth groups in the parade. They will assemble at the top of the High Street at 10am and set off at 10.35, arriving at the war memorial around 15 minutes later. 

There will be a short service at the memorial, followed by the laying of wreaths and other tributes to the fallen. 

In Ottery veteran service personnel will gather at Land of Canaan at 9.45am, along with local scouts, guides, brownies and cubs. They will then march to St Mary’s Parish Church where a Remembrance service will be held. Anyone who would like to join the parade can meet them at the starting point and walk with them to the church. 

East Devon News
Sidmouth News
Ottery St Mary News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stormy conditions on Sidmouth seafront

Opinion

Severe rains and flooding caused chaos for many in the Sid Valley

Mike Dibble

person
Nicci Simpson with her partner Karl and baby Oliver

31 year old nominated for Business awards Mum of the year

Marc Astley

person
Devon County Council is to receive a share of The Future Farming Resilience Fund from Defra.

Opinion

What is the true cost of Brexit for our farmers and our food supply?

Paul Arnott

person
English banknotes and coins

Council tax scammer foiled by elderly Sidmouth lady

Philippa Davies

person