Remembrance Sunday parades will take place in Sidmouth and Ottery St Mary this Sunday, November 14.

In Sidmouth, serving and former members of the armed forces will be joined by the emergency services, voluntary medical services, cadet forces and youth groups in the parade. They will assemble at the top of the High Street at 10am and set off at 10.35, arriving at the war memorial around 15 minutes later.

There will be a short service at the memorial, followed by the laying of wreaths and other tributes to the fallen.

In Ottery veteran service personnel will gather at Land of Canaan at 9.45am, along with local scouts, guides, brownies and cubs. They will then march to St Mary’s Parish Church where a Remembrance service will be held. Anyone who would like to join the parade can meet them at the starting point and walk with them to the church.