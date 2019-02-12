Through the shop window: Couple drive 840 miles a week to run shop in ‘wonderful’ town

Each week the Herald will be featuring a business to help readers get to know the people who make the town special. This week concentrates on Antiques on High owned by owner Vincent Page.

Tell us about yourself

No children, we live in Bournemouth and drive into Sidmouth six days a week.

Tell us about your business.

We run an antiques centre and have access to over 45 dealers with a wide and varied range of stock. We have another shop in Oxford High Street, which is an award-winning antiques centre and is regularly featured on BBC Antiques Road Trip. We stock furniture, Roman coins, vintage jewellery and much more.

What makes you different and special compared to other businesses doing the same thing as you?

We are very conscious of providing a friendly and professional service with traditional values. We deliver within a 50-mile radius and go out of our way to ensure the customer is happy.

Where do you see yourself in five years? What are your aims and goals?

We are planning on opening another store this year and negotiations are underway. Having firstly returned some years ago we now thrive on the business and have found Sidmouth such a wonderful place. Everyone is friendly.

What’s the most interesting part of your job?

Every day provides an interesting story as people who enjoy antiques always have a story to tell about something they have bought or indeed sold.

Locating antiques can be tough but it is very rewarding and both myself and my other half ?Lesley? enjoy what we do.

Tell us something that might surprise people about yourself or your business.

We bought Antiques on High in Oxford High Street in August 2017; it had 26 dealers at the time – we now have 43 in that one shop, and although we have only been open two months, we are pleased with progress in Sidmouth. Some people are always moaning about business yet they never seem to make any attempt to improve it.

What’s the oddest story you have from running you business?

Every story is odd; it’s the nature of the antiques trade.