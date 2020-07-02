Advanced search

Sidmouth apprentice wins ‘shining star’ award

PUBLISHED: 11:50 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 02 July 2020

Luke Spiller at work in Exmouth. Picture; Sandra Spiller

Luke Spiller at work in Exmouth. Picture; Sandra Spiller

Sandra Spilling

A 19-year-old apprentice from Sidmouth has been judged a ‘shining star by his training college.

Luke Spiller at work in Exmouth. Picture:Sandra SpillerLuke Spiller at work in Exmouth. Picture:Sandra Spiller

Luke Spiller has won the Apprentice of the Year Land Based Award, presented by Cornwall College, which has five campuses including Bicton, where Luke trained in horticulture.

There are 15,000 students across the campuses, and there were 250 nominations for the Cornwall College Shining Star awards.

Luke trained in horticulture at Bicton College, attaining the Level Two qualification, and continued to Level Three as an apprentice with Exmouth Town Council.

The awards were due to be presented at a ceremony at The Eden Project, which had to be cancelled because of coronavirus.

But in Luke’s letter of congratulation, Cornwall College said: “We were in awe of the strength of nominations from across our many campuses, highlighting what incredible students we have.

“To have been chosen as the winner is a huge accolade to yourself and those who support you, so well done.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Let people sit in their own filth’ - Sidmouth Plastic Warriors suspend beach cleaning

Denise Bickley at one of her beach cleaning sessions. Ref shs 02 19TI 7819. Picture: Terry Ife

Covid-19: Risk of second spike in Devon played down, but social distancing still ‘critical’

Devon County Council leader Dr Phil Norrey said the county had done well but might have seen even fewer deaths if 'we knew what we know now'. Picture: DCC

Black Horse to stay closed as lease owner ‘calls it a day’

Black Horse Inn

Sidmouth councillor calls for new controls on noisy beach parties

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon attractions give mixed response to Government go-ahead for reopening

Crealy Theme Park and Resort is set to reopen its gates to day visitors from July 6

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Let people sit in their own filth’ - Sidmouth Plastic Warriors suspend beach cleaning

Denise Bickley at one of her beach cleaning sessions. Ref shs 02 19TI 7819. Picture: Terry Ife

Covid-19: Risk of second spike in Devon played down, but social distancing still ‘critical’

Devon County Council leader Dr Phil Norrey said the county had done well but might have seen even fewer deaths if 'we knew what we know now'. Picture: DCC

Black Horse to stay closed as lease owner ‘calls it a day’

Black Horse Inn

Sidmouth councillor calls for new controls on noisy beach parties

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon attractions give mixed response to Government go-ahead for reopening

Crealy Theme Park and Resort is set to reopen its gates to day visitors from July 6

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

SRC West Hill-based trio complete trail-blazing interior of East Devon run

Sidmouth Running Club trio Simon Hollyer, David Wright and Carine Silver on their trek through the interior of the East Devon countryside. Picture: SRC

Tipton St John cricker celebrates 84th birthday and 25th year with the village team

Tipton cricketer David O'Higgins after he had claimed his 900th wicket for the club. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

FA Cup and FA Vase prize money reduced

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Police bracing for huge wave of visitors to Devon

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer has urged people to respect the area when they visit after lockdown restrictions ease on Saturday, July 4.

Sidmouth apprentice wins ‘shining star’ award

Luke Spiller at work in Exmouth. Picture; Sandra Spiller