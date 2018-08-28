Arboretum reviews year and plans for the future at AGM

Sidmouth Arboretum planting an apricot tree in Blackmore Gardens. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum All rights reserved

Ideas for the future of Sidmouth’s trees were discussed at a recent AGM.

Sidmouth Arboretum gathered at the Unitarian Church’s Leigh Browne Room for its annual AGM last Tuesday (January 15) where members reviewed the year’s work and shared ideas for the future.

The members of the public were invited to the meeting, where they were shown images of the many planting sessions that had taken place in 2018 such as at Knowle, in Blackmore Gardens and the Unitarian Church.

Graham Hutchinson gave a summary of the planting and maintenance programme and invited suggestions from the public for new planting sites for next winter. He said trees are such a long-term project but Sidmouth Arboretum is encouraging everyone to join one of 2019 walks and talks.

The planting continued into the new year as the arboretum volunteers planted more trees in Blackmore Gardens.

Armed with woolly hats to fend off the winter weather, Sharon Scott and Martin Jarvis from East Devon Parks and Gardens team got together with Graham to plant an apricot tree, on Friday, January 4.