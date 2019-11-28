Advanced search

Planting event in Sidmouth for National Tree Week

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 November 2019

Sidmouth Arboretum and Sidmouth Town Council plant a Monterey pine (grown from seed from the one at The Knowle). Ref shs 48 19TI 5173. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Arboretum and Sidmouth Town Council plant a Monterey pine (grown from seed from the one at The Knowle). Ref shs 48 19TI 5173. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth Arboretum and Sidmouth Town Council's environment committee have worked together to 'green up' the area's urban spaces.

Sidmouth Arboretum and Sidmouth Town Council plant a Monterey pine (grown from seed from the one at The Knowle). Ref shs 48 19TI 5167. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Arboretum and Sidmouth Town Council plant a Monterey pine (grown from seed from the one at The Knowle). Ref shs 48 19TI 5167. Picture: Terry Ife

A group met at Stowford Community Centre on Tuesday to plant a Monterey pine, a signature tree of the Sid Valley, as part of National Tree Week.

The council is working in partnership with the arboretum to plant hundreds of trees in the next year to offset carbon emissions and provide a healthier and more enjoyable environment.

Councillor Denise Bickley, chairman of the environment committee, said: "This new initiative has the full support of the council and in particular the new environment committee.

"We understand the importance of green space which is well cared for and can provide not just pleasant surroundings, but help absorb carbon, reduce flooding, and increase our wildlife habitats.

"This tree marks the start of a drive for many more trees to be planted throughout the Sid Valley."

Sidmouth Arboretum will host its tree celebration on Friday (November 29) at Kennaway House Cellar Bar.

The event will run from 6.30pm to 8.30pm with a number of guest speakers, songs, stalls and a quiz.

Jon Ball, chairman of the arboretum, said: "There is a huge national campaign to plant trees, and we have agreed with the town, district and county councils 24 possible sites within the valley where we can plant both trees and hedges.

"Of course, we are delighted with this support from the councils and from others who have donated cash or trees to enable us to complete this work during the coming seasons."

Most Read

Man dies after Sidmouth collision

Police.

‘Gross error in judgement’: drink-driver apologises after crash into church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4735. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Significant changes’ will be made if Jurassic Paddle Sports agrees to continue

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports

General Election 2019: More GPs and reopening a railway station on Tory candidate’s radar

Simon Jupp, Conservative candidate on Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 46 19TI 4235. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidbury farmer still ‘living the dream’ with passion for ethical farming

Ben Upchurch with his turkeys at Partridge Hill Farm. Ref shs 46 19TI 4131. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies after Sidmouth collision

Police.

‘Gross error in judgement’: drink-driver apologises after crash into church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4735. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Significant changes’ will be made if Jurassic Paddle Sports agrees to continue

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports

General Election 2019: More GPs and reopening a railway station on Tory candidate’s radar

Simon Jupp, Conservative candidate on Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 46 19TI 4235. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidbury farmer still ‘living the dream’ with passion for ethical farming

Ben Upchurch with his turkeys at Partridge Hill Farm. Ref shs 46 19TI 4131. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Boris Johnson arrives in East Devon

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) during a visit to Dart Farm Village in Topsham, Exeter, whilst on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday November 28, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Jeacock and Thorpe at the double as SOHC men’s 3rd XI see off Yeovil

Sidmouth Raiders serve up super show a s Elmore are hit for seven

Sidmouth’s Fortfield home to host five Devon matches in 2020

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield

Sidmouth net single shot success in close encounter with Axminster

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists