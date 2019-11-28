Planting event in Sidmouth for National Tree Week

Sidmouth Arboretum and Sidmouth Town Council plant a Monterey pine (grown from seed from the one at The Knowle).

Sidmouth Arboretum and Sidmouth Town Council's environment committee have worked together to 'green up' the area's urban spaces.

A group met at Stowford Community Centre on Tuesday to plant a Monterey pine, a signature tree of the Sid Valley, as part of National Tree Week.

The council is working in partnership with the arboretum to plant hundreds of trees in the next year to offset carbon emissions and provide a healthier and more enjoyable environment.

Councillor Denise Bickley, chairman of the environment committee, said: "This new initiative has the full support of the council and in particular the new environment committee.

"We understand the importance of green space which is well cared for and can provide not just pleasant surroundings, but help absorb carbon, reduce flooding, and increase our wildlife habitats.

"This tree marks the start of a drive for many more trees to be planted throughout the Sid Valley."

Sidmouth Arboretum will host its tree celebration on Friday (November 29) at Kennaway House Cellar Bar.

The event will run from 6.30pm to 8.30pm with a number of guest speakers, songs, stalls and a quiz.

Jon Ball, chairman of the arboretum, said: "There is a huge national campaign to plant trees, and we have agreed with the town, district and county councils 24 possible sites within the valley where we can plant both trees and hedges.

"Of course, we are delighted with this support from the councils and from others who have donated cash or trees to enable us to complete this work during the coming seasons."