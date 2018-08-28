Teenagers encouraged to join the cadets

Sidmouth with Budleigh army cadets at a weekend camp at Woodbury Common. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exb 8994-22-11SH.

New detachment commander hopes to encourage more to the Army Cadet Force

Tony Gubb is the new detachment commander of the Sidmouth Devon Army Cadet Force and is encouraging more 12 to 18-year-old kids to get involved.

Cadets have the chance to experience life away from home on trips abroad, summer camps and weekends away throughout the year.

The teenagers can add to their CV by completing the Duke of Edinburgh award with the cadets.

The force provides an opportunity for physical activity such as water sports, mountain biking and field exercises.

A one off payment of £25 includes uniform and insurance.

The group meets at Sidmouth Detachment, Chambers Close on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-9pm.

Anyone with questions is invited to come along to a meeting.