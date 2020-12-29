Published: 2:54 PM December 29, 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses or relevant dash cam footage after a van was 'destroyed' in an arson attack in Sidmouth.

Officers say the white Ford Transit van was deliberately set alight in a layby on the A3052 at The Bowd, just prior to the Tipton St John junction.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "The vehicle was completely destroyed by fire during the attack which happened between 2.45pm and 3.10pm on Friday, December 18."

Police are treating the incident as arson and asking for any witnesses to contact them.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage which may have captured the fire or anyone on foot nearby at the time.

Anyone who can help is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or ring 101, quoting crime reference CR/106705/20.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org