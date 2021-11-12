News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Artists rise to the challenge and create Inktober masterpieces

Ann England

Published: 8:00 AM November 12, 2021
Liz Chatterton

Liz Chatterton demonstrates a “Spirit Bird," a parrot in pen and wash - Credit: SAS

This has been an interesting month for our artists as many have been following the Inktober Challenge.
This was devised by Jake Parker and involves artists sketching their impressions of the word of the day, for example “crystal "or “suit”, which were recommended for the first two days of ten-minute sketching. 
This is continuing right the way through October.
However, there is more, as two workshops were organised to fit in with
“Inktober”! The first was demonstrated by Liz Chatterton who demonstrated a “Spirit Bird," a parrot in pen and wash. She recommended Stablo pens, which are great for sketching and she started with the outline of the bird followed by the detail taking her stroke marks in the direction of the feathers. Her tonal drawing complete she then continued with a watercolour wash and the colours used definitely enhanced the drawing!
Then Alison Mayston gave us a fun hour when we “Zentangled” with the
second Zoom workshop later in the month, still using pens. This is a fun way to create beautiful images and by drawing and repeating structured patterns. 
This can be used as a form of meditation or therapy. Alison explained you start with a square tile within which you draw an image. You divide up the image into random sections and then insert your particular pattern into each section. The image could be anything, for example a bird or a fish.
Both these afternoons were very interesting and it helped that they reflected Inktober and the use of a pen for sketching.
More news from the SSA and EAG. Are you visiting London between
November 17 and 27? If so, take a trip to The Oxo Gallery on the South Bank and you will find a picture of “Otterley Gorgeous "an otter, painted by Cherry Ferris as one of 100 finalists in the international competition run by Explorers against Extinction. All these pictures go to auction which is now on line the money goes to the charity.
The SSA returns live on October 28.
 

