News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Town's art show attracts record numbers

person

Adam Manning

Published: 4:37 PM September 22, 2021    Updated: 5:10 PM September 22, 2021
three people stood at building

Sidmouth Town Crier and artists Bente Kumar & June Murrell - Credit: Susan Paradise

A record number of people visited Sidmouth's Artbeat exhibition this year 

Kennaway House in the town counted 1,100 people coming to see the show. Which ran from the 10th to the 19th September.

The event featured local Sidmouth artists, June Murrell, Bente Kumar, Trixie Walker, Susan Paradise, Laura Boyd, Stephanie George, Di Briggs and Debbie Coles from Sidmouth. As well as three,  Zan Nye, Jane Williams and Jan Shayler from Exmouth.

Mixed media artist Laura Boyd has some exciting collage work in the exhibition, including a jolly piece called 'With Love from Sidmouth'.

Exmouth artist, Zan Nye, said: “We have had such fantastic feedback about the variety and scope of our work. We’re already planning our next year’s exhibition at Kennaway and all agree that we are incredibly lucky having such a wonderful venue in which to showcase our work.”

Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Connaught@Christmas promises to be the perfect way to launch Christmas celebrations

Illuminations by the sea start Christmas in Sidmouth  

Sue Cade

Logo Icon
Visitors at the food festival in Ottery

'Fabulous' food festival attracts thousands

Marc Astley

person
Vincent Page next to a Ransom and Randolph early 1900’s dental cabinet believed to be the only one o

Be prepared! Plan for uncertain months ahead

Vincent Page

Logo Icon
Phil Dollman, Chiefs favourite and Sidmouth Rugby Club player coach

Opinion

A rare sight witnessed at town's rugby club

Mike Dibble

person