Town's art show attracts record numbers

Published: 4:37 PM September 22, 2021 Updated: 5:10 PM September 22, 2021

A record number of people visited Sidmouth's Artbeat exhibition this year

Kennaway House in the town counted 1,100 people coming to see the show. Which ran from the 10th to the 19th September.

The event featured local Sidmouth artists, June Murrell, Bente Kumar, Trixie Walker, Susan Paradise, Laura Boyd, Stephanie George, Di Briggs and Debbie Coles from Sidmouth. As well as three, Zan Nye, Jane Williams and Jan Shayler from Exmouth.

Mixed media artist Laura Boyd has some exciting collage work in the exhibition, including a jolly piece called 'With Love from Sidmouth'.

Exmouth artist, Zan Nye, said: “We have had such fantastic feedback about the variety and scope of our work. We’re already planning our next year’s exhibition at Kennaway and all agree that we are incredibly lucky having such a wonderful venue in which to showcase our work.”