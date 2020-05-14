Advanced search

Sidmouth artist creates painting from Sidmouth beach photo

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 May 2020

Rebecca Lockyear's painting based on a photo taken on Sidmouth beach. Picture: Rebecca Lockyear

Rebecca Lockyear's painting based on a photo taken on Sidmouth beach. Picture: Rebecca Lockyear

Archant

One Sidmouth artist has been keeping herself busy during the lockdown.

A photo taken in November 2019 on Sidmouth beach. Picture: Rebecca LockyearA photo taken in November 2019 on Sidmouth beach. Picture: Rebecca Lockyear

Rebecca Lockyear has painted a picture, using a photograph taken on Sidmouth beach.

Speaking to the Herald, Rebecca said the photo was taken on her daughter’s 30th birthday, in November 2019.

She added: “She and a bunch of friends racing towards the sea, happy days.

“I am really looking forward to when we can do this again, let’s make the chain of hands even longer next time.

“It is great to celebrate the important things in life such as human kindness and the beauty of our natural environment.

“Well done everyone for maintaining this necessary lockdown and for being such great neighbours.”

Please feel free to send your photos in of how you are making the most of the lockdown and what you are looking forward to doing when it is lifted. Email sidmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk.

