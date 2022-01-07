News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Groups using art to light up a murky January

Ann England of Sidmouth Society of Artists

Published: 6:00 AM January 7, 2022
Lynda Kettle's Winter Oak painting

Lynda Kettle's painting, Winter Oak - Credit: Sidmouth Art Society

A happy new year to everyone from the Sidmouth Society of Artists (SSA) and Exmouth Art Group (EAG), who are once again combining to start the year with a bang.

On January 1, they started another 'Inky Sketchbook' Doodler`s month. This is a fun sketchbook project to encourage the sketchers to use their imagination using a daily prompt, eg 'New Year' and produce a five- or 10-minute sketch (or longer if they wish) using their own interpretation and in whatever medium they wish to work. This should create some smiles and lighten up a murky January.

Cherry Ferris reports on Graeme Stevenson, an Australian whose passion for art began at the early age of five (he always knew that he wanted to be an artist). He has certainly fulfilled that dream! 

He has a strong following and a thriving YouTube channel with a series called 'Colour your Life', where he travels Australia on a motorbike interviewing fellow artists. 

Australian artist Graeme Stevenson

Australian artist Graeme Stevenson - Credit: Sidmouth Arts Society

His work has also allowed him to support many charities. 

On Australia Day, January 26, 2017, Graeme received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his service to visual arts. 

He even has paintings going to the moon! What an interesting man and many thanks to him for staying up to demonstrate for us.

The SSA 'Winter Wonderland' Paintbox Challenge was drawn from a hat and the lucky winner was our own Lynda Kettle with a lovely atmospheric painting in watercolour called 'Winter Oak'.

Further news on the International 'Sketch for Survival' competition raising money for endangered animals and the environment. 

If you remember, Margot Cornish was highly recommended and Cherry Ferris achieved a place in the first 100 to be exhibited and auctioned in London. 

The charity made £85,000 and Cherry's painting, 'Otterly Gorgeous', made £620, so well done to both of them.

A new year begins and let's hope our artists achieve even more in 2022. 

If you are interested in finding out more about us, please contact us on the Sidmouth Society of Artists or the Exmouth Art Group websites.

