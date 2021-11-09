In celebration of World Kindness Day on November 13, Sidmouth author Jane Corry has written a short story entitled Kind is in the Mind.

She is among the 55 authors who feature in a new anthology that celebrates compassionate acts in everyday life and is inspired by the kindness and compassion that many people displayed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Corry's last six novels have all reached the top 10 of The Sunday Times paperback charts. Her books have sold over a million copies worldwide and have been published in more than 35 countries. She is now stepping out the darker side of writing thrillers and into light-hearted compassion stories for World Kindness Day

The Everyday Kindness anthology features over 50 uplifting tales from new, established, bestselling, and award-winning authors from across the country. It came about from the authors' desire to combine the skills of those in the wider writing community to promote positivity and raise funds for Shelter, a vital charity that works to prevent homelessness and bad housing across the UK.

Everyday Kindness is on sale November 13 - Credit: Dark Side Publishing

Jane Corry said: “I’ve always believed it’s important to be caring and kind. My mother taught me this from an early age.

"Sometimes life and people can make this very testing. But it can help to stand in others’ shoes to see why they are upset or angry. This partly provided the inspiration for my short story.

“The importance of kindness and trying to do the right thing is a constant theme in my Penguin thrillers. My characters frequently battle with their own good and bad natures. I am heartened that it’s ‘cool to be kind’ nowadays. When I was growing up, this wasn’t always the case. Kindness and caring can go a long way in making life happier for everyone. But like most people, I sometimes make mistakes.”

Editor of the book LJ Ross said: “The Covid-19 crisis has had a devastating impact on so many communities. We felt there was no better time to support Shelter’s vital work and we hope our anthology will inspire readers.

The book is out on 13 November 2021, with all proceeds being donated to Shelter.