A new book by Sidmouth author Hattie Gee was launched on Thursday, November 4.

The Stowaway is based on the much-publicised 2007 incident involving the Napoli, the container ship that ran aground off Branscombe Beach. Hattie was there at the time watching it all unfold. As the stricken ship's contents washed ashore, she thought to herself, 'I wonder if there could be a stowaway amongst all this?'

Her book tells the story of a child called Frado from South Africa, whose mother has lost her job after her employers decided to emigrate back to England. Not knowing what to do with her son, she decides to put Frado in the container that will be shipping her master's possessions and send him off to start a new life in a different country.

Hattie Gee signing her book at the launch event at Becketts Coffee House, Sidmouth - Credit: Adam Manning

Unfortunately, the Napoli runs aground off Branscombe and Frado finds himself washed up on the beach. He escapes his container and runs to seek shelter in a nearby farm, where he is taken in and brought up by Hattie.

Though the book is fictional, it is based on Hattie's life as a farmer and equestrian trainer in Devon. After suffering a back injury she decided to start writing books about her life.

She told the Herald: "I have been part of an authors' circle in Sidmouth for some time now, which I was invited to by Jane Corry, where each week we would critique an extract from each other's book, which helps me along the way.

"I was surprised when I sent it off. I thought I would see what would happen and it was picked up by Austin Macaulay publishers!"

The book was hidden from family and friends until a post on Facebook appeared announcing it. The only one to know was Hattie's close friend Marilyn who proofread the book before it was sent to the publisher.

Following the launch event, Hattie was Author of the Day at Sidmouth Library on Monday, November 8 which was a chance for fans of the book to meet the author.

Copies of Hattie's Gee's book The Stowaway on display at the launch event - Credit: Adam Manning

The book is available from Waterstones, Amazon and in Paragon books in Sidmouth.