Advanced search

Sidmouth school uniform bank ‘helps children far and wide’

PUBLISHED: 13:26 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 16 September 2020

Andie Milne (pictured) and Brian Griffin are behind The Sidmouth Oasis, at the Dissenters’ Hall, in Sidmouth, Picture: Andie Milne/Simon Horn

Andie Milne (pictured) and Brian Griffin are behind The Sidmouth Oasis, at the Dissenters’ Hall, in Sidmouth, Picture: Andie Milne/Simon Horn

Picture: Andie Milne/Simon Horn

Around 30 families have been spared the cost of school uniforms, thanks to Sidmouth residents who donated to a ‘bank’ of clothing.

A Back to School Bank was held in the Dissenters’ Church Hall over six weeks during the summer to distribute new and second-hand items free of charge.

Afterwards, the remaining clothing was given to a charity in Nairobi supplying school uniforms to children who cannot access education unless they have school clothing. The charity had contacted the manager of the Dissenters’ Hall, Viv Crick, asking for help.

A collection also raised £135 for the Bhopal Charity in India.

Andie Milne, who ran the initiative, said: “So, the Sidmouth Back to School uniform bank helped children and families far and wide.

“I would like to personally thank Viv Crick, and the Dissenter Trustees, for supporting this initiative for a second year, and hopefully I will be able to continue to support children and families with essential school uniforms in 2021.

“The Dissenter Church and adjacent rooms provides a fantastic community resource in the centre of Sidmouth.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Spate of burglaries, including one at Newton Poppleford, prompts warnings

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New community café aims to offer a break from coronavirus misery

Andie Milne (pictured) and Brian Griffin are behind The Sidmouth Oasis, at the Dissenters’ Hall, in Sidmouth, Picture: Andie Milne/Simon Horn

Visit Sidmouth: New website to boost town launched

Visit Sidmouth logo. Picture: Sidmouth Town Council

Beer restaurant ‘learns lesson’ after second raid

UK Border Agency.

Creative father and son exhibit stunning images in Seaton

A bold picture of a Puffin created by Mark Taylor Hutchinson Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Spate of burglaries, including one at Newton Poppleford, prompts warnings

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New community café aims to offer a break from coronavirus misery

Andie Milne (pictured) and Brian Griffin are behind The Sidmouth Oasis, at the Dissenters’ Hall, in Sidmouth, Picture: Andie Milne/Simon Horn

Visit Sidmouth: New website to boost town launched

Visit Sidmouth logo. Picture: Sidmouth Town Council

Beer restaurant ‘learns lesson’ after second raid

UK Border Agency.

Creative father and son exhibit stunning images in Seaton

A bold picture of a Puffin created by Mark Taylor Hutchinson Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

WATCH: Sidmouth Town Rugby Football Club in training

Rugby ball.

Sidmouth school uniform bank ‘helps children far and wide’

Andie Milne (pictured) and Brian Griffin are behind The Sidmouth Oasis, at the Dissenters’ Hall, in Sidmouth, Picture: Andie Milne/Simon Horn

Get your home ready for winter: the importance of boiler servicing

'The last thing you want is your boiler breaking down in the middle of winter.' Picture: Getty Images

It’s all White on the night as Diamond sparkles in superb Sidmouth Town comeback

Sidmouth Town Football Club ahead of the 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign. Picture: STFC

Successful start of term at The King’s School, Ottery

The King's School head teacher Robert Gammon. Picture: Philippa Davies