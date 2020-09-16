Sidmouth school uniform bank ‘helps children far and wide’

Andie Milne (pictured) and Brian Griffin are behind The Sidmouth Oasis, at the Dissenters’ Hall, in Sidmouth, Picture: Andie Milne/Simon Horn Picture: Andie Milne/Simon Horn

Around 30 families have been spared the cost of school uniforms, thanks to Sidmouth residents who donated to a ‘bank’ of clothing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Back to School Bank was held in the Dissenters’ Church Hall over six weeks during the summer to distribute new and second-hand items free of charge.

Afterwards, the remaining clothing was given to a charity in Nairobi supplying school uniforms to children who cannot access education unless they have school clothing. The charity had contacted the manager of the Dissenters’ Hall, Viv Crick, asking for help.

A collection also raised £135 for the Bhopal Charity in India.

Andie Milne, who ran the initiative, said: “So, the Sidmouth Back to School uniform bank helped children and families far and wide.

“I would like to personally thank Viv Crick, and the Dissenter Trustees, for supporting this initiative for a second year, and hopefully I will be able to continue to support children and families with essential school uniforms in 2021.

“The Dissenter Church and adjacent rooms provides a fantastic community resource in the centre of Sidmouth.”