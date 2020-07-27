Free school clothing available in Sidmouth

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 July 2020

A ‘back to school bank’ of uniforms and other children’s clothing is being made available in Sidmouth this week.

On Thursday, July 30 and Friday 31, the clothing will be offered free of charge at the Unitarian Church.

Co-organiser Andie Milne said there are new and ‘pre-loved’ items, including uniforms for Sidmouth Primary, Newton Poppleford Primary and Sidbury Primary schools, along with Sidmouth College.

The clothing includes white shirts, trousers, skirts, pinafores, summer dresses and coats.

There are also non-uniform clothes, shoes including football boots, and baby equipment.

The sessions will take place from 10am to noon, but only one family at a time can come in because of social distancing, so there may be a wait.

Face coverings must be worn.

All the clothing is available on a first come, first served basis, and if demand is high, there will be another drop-in session in August.

Ms Milne said: “Pop along and see us. If we have your child’s size you can just take it away and enjoy the summer holidays.”

