Sidmouth's band announces cancelled concerts

Sidmouth Town Band’s planned concerts will not be going ahead this week.



A spokesperson for the band said: “Sidmouth Town Band is very disappointed to announce that due to a number of factors beyond its control, the concerts for Friday, December 3 and Saturday 4 at the Manor Pavilion have been cancelled. Ticket holders will receive a full refund automatically from the theatre. The band will still be seen out and about playing carols as usual in the town during the festive period.”