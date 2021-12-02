News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth's band announces cancelled concerts

Alex Walton

Published: 9:16 AM December 2, 2021
Sidmouth Town Band

Sidmouth Town Band - Credit: Sidmouth Town Band

Sidmouth Town Band’s planned concerts will not be going ahead this week.


A spokesperson for the band said: “Sidmouth Town Band is very disappointed to announce that due to a number of factors beyond its control, the concerts for Friday, December 3 and Saturday 4 at the Manor Pavilion have been cancelled. Ticket holders will receive a full refund automatically from the theatre. The band will still be seen out and about playing carols as usual in the town during the festive period.”

person