Advanced search

Young Sidmouth barber gets top grade in professional qualification

PUBLISHED: 11:30 09 January 2020

Dennis 'Junior' practising his skills during training. Picture: Skills Group

Dennis 'Junior' practising his skills during training. Picture: Skills Group

Skills Group

Cutting-edge hairdressing skills and a talent for talking to people have earned a young Sidmouth barber the highest possible grade in his professional qualification.

Dennis receiving his distinction, with Helen Morrish from Skills Group and his mother Nicky, at her salon. Picture: Skills GroupDennis receiving his distinction, with Helen Morrish from Skills Group and his mother Nicky, at her salon. Picture: Skills Group

Dennis 'Junior' O'Brien, 22, is the first trainee to achieve a distinction in barbering at the Skills Group training academy.

After learning basic hairdressing from his mother at her salon in Temple Street, he spent one day a week in Plymouth to gain the qualification.

His final assessment involved being observed for three hours as he carried out a wet shave, two haircuts, a full beard trim and partial beard trim.

"It's quite challenging with someone watching over you," he said.

Dennis during his training at Skills Group. Picture: Skills GroupDennis during his training at Skills Group. Picture: Skills Group

"Trying not to be too nervous yourself, having a conversation with the client too, that's challenging but rewarding."

Helen Morrish from Skills Group said the distinction was awarded not only for excellent barbering, but also for superb 'people skills'.

Dennis said this is an aspect of the job he particularly enjoys.

"A lot of people come to the barbers just to have a chat, some people don't even have their hair cut, they just sit down and have a coffee on their way up through town," he said.

"It's nice, it's becoming a lot more social. It's not just in and out in 10 minutes for a haircut, you get more of an experience.

"A lot of people open up to you because they haven't got a lot of people to speak to, they'll talk to you about their life, and they get something out of it.

"I get something out of it too, I like listening to other people's problems."

Dennis came to barbering after trying several other jobs.

He worked as a labourer and a mechanic, a restaurant manager and a barista, before finding the answer much closer to home in the salon his mother runs from an outbuilding behind her house.

"I really enjoy it," he said. "It's definitely what I want to do, without a doubt. I had tried it all, it's so hard to find what you're passionate about.

"I like the smile when a customer leaves and you've made them feel better about themselves. That's what I really take out of it, not the money, nothing like that."

Nicky Junior Garden Salon is at 49 Temple Street, Sidmouth, 01395 515 899.

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

New chef has big plans at Ottery’s The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

New chef has big plans at Ottery’s The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Newton Poppleford caravan blaze

First area point-to-point of 2020 at Wadebridge on Sunday

Getting the money on

Police think early morning caravan blaze in Newton Poppleford was started deliberately

Police.

Otters boss praises squad’s second half performance after Waldon Atheltic win

Ottery football club. Ref shsp 36 19TI 9315. Picture: Terry Ife

Sunday Winter League win for Graham Davis, Sean Murphy and Dave Richards

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists