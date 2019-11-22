Sidmouth bauble decorating competition launched

Jermaine Day and Sharon Hobson of Flutterbys with some of the decorated baubles. Ref shs 47 19TI 4844. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

How are your bauble decorating skills?

Well, you can now find out in a bauble decorating competition being held by Flutterbys, in Fore Street.

Those wanting to take part have until December 23 to create their masterpiece, to be entered into one of two categories - 'under-16s' and '16s and over'.

Adults and children can pop in, buy a ceramic bauble and either use store's making area or take it away to do at home.

The bauble will need to be taken back to the store to be placed in the window display trees, where all the entries will be judged on Monday, December 23.

Owner Sharon Hobson said: "We wanted to do something a bit different and get into the festive fun.

"We love seeing people busy creating in our shop so thought why not make a competition out of it.

"We sell a range of Christmas decorations but think that it is so lovely to have a personalised touch and can't wait to see all of the creations.

"After judging you can come and pick up your bauble ready to hang on your tree for the big day."