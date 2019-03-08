Tumbling cliffs and shifting beaches theme of new exhibition

Sidmouth's eroding cliffs throughout the centuries are the centre of a new exhibition.

The Sid Vale Association has organised the event following last year's successful display on Sidmouth's floods and focuses the exhibition on cliff erosion at Pennington Point and East Beach.

Photographs from as early as the 1860s will be on display, alongside computer generated images, models, geological specimens and scientific and historical articles about Sidmouth's coast.

Visitors will be able to speak to geologists, historians and members of the Beach Management Plan steering group and view the proposed plan on Saturday, July 20.

Ann Tanner, from Sidmouth Museum, said the exhibition is an 'opportunity not to be missed'.

She said: "The tumbling cliffs, esplanade and shifting beaches will be illustrated through a large display of photographs from the 1860's to the present day featuring unseen photographs of the damage to Sidmouth's esplanade from the great storms of 1924 and 1925.

"Don't miss the chance to see some amazing photographs rarely displayed in public."

The exhibition will be open from 10.30am to 4pm in the Cellar Bar at Kennaway House on Saturday (July 20).

Admission costs £2 per person.