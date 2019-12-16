A Christmas canine canter along Sidmouth beach

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Archant

Pet owners got into the Christmas spirit with a festive doggy dash on Sidmouth beach.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Jennifer Jennings-Wright, from Toto's of Sdimouth - the town's couture emporium for pampered pooches - organised a Christmas canter on Sunday (December 15).

It follows on from successful doggy dashes held in October to mark the end of the beach ban for pooches and another for Halloween.

Mrs Jennings-Wright and Toto were joined by a number of other dogs and their owners for the event despite the inclement weather.

She said: "It was lovely. I was a bit worried about the weather but all the dogs turned up in Christmas finery and seemed to enjoy themselves."

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' met on the beach near the lifeboat station and 'made merry' on their way to Jacob's Ladder and back.

This is the third walk of its kind organised by Mrs Jennings-Wright who is hoping to make it a more regular event in 2020.

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham