Advanced search

A Christmas canine canter along Sidmouth beach

PUBLISHED: 13:53 16 December 2019

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Archant

Pet owners got into the Christmas spirit with a festive doggy dash on Sidmouth beach.

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Jennifer Jennings-Wright, from Toto's of Sdimouth - the town's couture emporium for pampered pooches - organised a Christmas canter on Sunday (December 15).

It follows on from successful doggy dashes held in October to mark the end of the beach ban for pooches and another for Halloween.

Mrs Jennings-Wright and Toto were joined by a number of other dogs and their owners for the event despite the inclement weather.

She said: "It was lovely. I was a bit worried about the weather but all the dogs turned up in Christmas finery and seemed to enjoy themselves."

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' met on the beach near the lifeboat station and 'made merry' on their way to Jacob's Ladder and back.

This is the third walk of its kind organised by Mrs Jennings-Wright who is hoping to make it a more regular event in 2020.

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham Toto and the 'Sidmouth sniffers' on the beach. Picture: Samantha Francesca Statham

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘City-style’ café will open in Sidmouth tomorrow

Milsons Point opens in Sidmouth on December 18. Picture: Fay Bland

Damning report rates Ottery care home inadequate

Care Quality Commission.

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

Thieves strip tractors of their GPS guidance systems in Ottery and Budleigh

GPS systems in tractors have been targeted by thieves in East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Missing burglar with links to Ottery and Honiton found

Joshua Richards, who has links to Ottery St Mary and Honiton, is wanted by police. PIcture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘City-style’ café will open in Sidmouth tomorrow

Milsons Point opens in Sidmouth on December 18. Picture: Fay Bland

Damning report rates Ottery care home inadequate

Care Quality Commission.

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

Thieves strip tractors of their GPS guidance systems in Ottery and Budleigh

GPS systems in tractors have been targeted by thieves in East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Missing burglar with links to Ottery and Honiton found

Joshua Richards, who has links to Ottery St Mary and Honiton, is wanted by police. PIcture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League 2020 fixtures released

Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League comes down to winner-takes-all finale

Indoor cricket action

Blackmore at the double as Ottery U14s maintain their unbeaten league campaign

Ottery St Mary Under-14s player George Durham in the thick of the action during the 6-2 win at Brixington. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

‘City-style’ café will open in Sidmouth tomorrow

Milsons Point opens in Sidmouth on December 18. Picture: Fay Bland

‘Henry VIII’ character entertains Tipton in community fundraiser

Tony Harris as Henry VIII, and local ladies dressed as his six wives. Picture: Brian Rice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists