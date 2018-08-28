Come and join the New Year’s first beach clean in Sidmouth

Members of the newly formed Sidmouth Plastic Warriors group met for their first beach clean Archant

All are welcome to help clear plastic and other litter from Sidmouth beach on Saturday, January 5

Sidmouth Plastic Warriors’ first beach clean of 2019 takes place on Saturday, January 5.

Everyone is welcome to come along and help pick up plastic waste and other litter from Sidmouth beach, starting at The Marine pub at 10.30am. Gloves, bags and litter pickers will be available, although people should bring their own if possible.

Sidmouth was awarded the Plastic Free Coastline accreditation from Surfers Against Sewage in July 2018. This involved getting local businesses on board to replace single-use plastic with reusable or biodegradable alternatives, and many have made that change. Regular beach cleans are also part of the commitment, and these have been taking place throughout the year.

In August the Sidmouth Plastic Warriors introduced an Adopt a Spot initiative, in which local residents agree to pick up litter from one particular area. Many parts of the town centre have been ‘adopted’ as well as Sidford and Sidbury. However the group are appealing for more people to sign up; visit www.sidmouthplasticwarriors/adopt-a-spot for details.