Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Come and join the New Year’s first beach clean in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:01 03 January 2019

Members of the newly formed Sidmouth Plastic Warriors group met for their first beach clean

Members of the newly formed Sidmouth Plastic Warriors group met for their first beach clean

Archant

All are welcome to help clear plastic and other litter from Sidmouth beach on Saturday, January 5

Sidmouth Plastic Warriors’ first beach clean of 2019 takes place on Saturday, January 5.

Everyone is welcome to come along and help pick up plastic waste and other litter from Sidmouth beach, starting at The Marine pub at 10.30am. Gloves, bags and litter pickers will be available, although people should bring their own if possible.

Sidmouth was awarded the Plastic Free Coastline accreditation from Surfers Against Sewage in July 2018. This involved getting local businesses on board to replace single-use plastic with reusable or biodegradable alternatives, and many have made that change. Regular beach cleans are also part of the commitment, and these have been taking place throughout the year.

In August the Sidmouth Plastic Warriors introduced an Adopt a Spot initiative, in which local residents agree to pick up litter from one particular area. Many parts of the town centre have been ‘adopted’ as well as Sidford and Sidbury. However the group are appealing for more people to sign up; visit www.sidmouthplasticwarriors/adopt-a-spot for details.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traders give thoughts on future of town’s high street

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Pensioners’ ‘sex’ shock at seafront Sidmouth attraction

Quite the exhibition: Sidmouth's glass-fronted exhibition centre

Relocating Tipton school to Ottery makes ‘step forward’ following estate discussions

The clean-up operation at Tipton St. John Primary School gets underway with the help of Sidmouth firefighters. Ref sho Tipton Clean-up 03. Picture: submitted

Person who went over top of Sidmouth cliff is rescued and taken to hospital

Record number take the plunge at Sidmouth

Sidmouth Boxing Day swim. Ref shs 52 18TI 7601. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Man charged in connection with Hundon burglary

Guidelines state police will never check a database solely to establish a victims immigration status Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans for access road and tractor dealership to go before council

A planning appilcation has been submitted on land south of Rougham Tower Avenue - formerly the Eastern Relief Road (ERR) Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Morsley not getting carried away with Sudbury facing a tough January

Sudbury manager, Mark Morsley Picture : RICHARD MARSHAM

Sudbury withstand late Bury fightback to win at Ram Meadow

Paul Hayes, left, was on target in AFC Sudbury's 3-2 win at in Bury Town. Photo: CLIVE PEARSON

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

Snowy scenes from Felixstowe during the Beast from the East Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Hatswell’s ‘wonder’ strike in Sidmouth Town cup defeat

Ottery Under-13s all set for top-of-the-table clash to launch 2019

Ottery ST Mary Under-13s head into Saturday's meeting with Brixington Blues seeking a ninth successive victory. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Come and join the New Year’s first beach clean in Sidmouth

Members of the newly formed Sidmouth Plastic Warriors group met for their first beach clean

Sidmouth consultant Harriet is worth weight in gold, says TV host

Slimming World Consultant Harriet Steptoe meets singer and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal. Picture: Slimming World

Six things to do in Sidmouth this weekend

Sidmouth's west beach. Ref shs 27 18TI 7048. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists