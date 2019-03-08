Advanced search

Sidmouth's Halloween doggy dash is a spooktacular success

PUBLISHED: 12:05 31 October 2019

Halloween themed doggy dash on Sidmouth beach. Ref shh 44 19TI 3123. Picture: Terry Ife

Halloween themed doggy dash on Sidmouth beach. Ref shh 44 19TI 3123. Picture: Terry Ife

Pet owners got into the Halloween spirit with a spooky dog dash on Sidmouth Beach at the weekend.

Jennifer Jennings-Wright and her husband Martin of Toto's of Sidmouth organised this Halloween themed doggy dash on Sidmouth beach. Ref shh 44 19TI 3098. Picture: Terry IfeJennifer Jennings-Wright and her husband Martin of Toto's of Sidmouth organised this Halloween themed doggy dash on Sidmouth beach. Ref shh 44 19TI 3098. Picture: Terry Ife

Jennifer Jennings-Wright, from Toto's of Sidmouth - the town's couture emporium for pampered pooches - organised a first canine canter at the start of the month to mark the end of the beach ban for dogs on Tuesday, October 1.

She and pet Toto were joined by more than 20 dogs on the day.

Halloween themed doggy dash on Sidmouth beach. Ref shh 44 19TI 3127. Picture: Terry IfeHalloween themed doggy dash on Sidmouth beach. Ref shh 44 19TI 3127. Picture: Terry Ife

Following positive feedback from that event she decided to run a Halloween dog dash on Sunday (October 27) from 10.30am.

Owners and their pets were invited to dress up in spooky attire.

Halloween themed doggy dash on Sidmouth beach. Ref shh 44 19TI 3115. Picture: Terry IfeHalloween themed doggy dash on Sidmouth beach. Ref shh 44 19TI 3115. Picture: Terry Ife

Mrs Jennings-Wright said the shop organised the second event because they wanted to find a day where more people, including children, could go along.

She said they decided to make it a Halloween special so dogs and owners could dress up if desired, just for fun.

