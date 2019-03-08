Sidmouth's Halloween doggy dash is a spooktacular success
PUBLISHED: 12:05 31 October 2019
Archant
Pet owners got into the Halloween spirit with a spooky dog dash on Sidmouth Beach at the weekend.
Jennifer Jennings-Wright, from Toto's of Sidmouth - the town's couture emporium for pampered pooches - organised a first canine canter at the start of the month to mark the end of the beach ban for dogs on Tuesday, October 1.
She and pet Toto were joined by more than 20 dogs on the day.
Following positive feedback from that event she decided to run a Halloween dog dash on Sunday (October 27) from 10.30am.
Owners and their pets were invited to dress up in spooky attire.
Mrs Jennings-Wright said the shop organised the second event because they wanted to find a day where more people, including children, could go along.
She said they decided to make it a Halloween special so dogs and owners could dress up if desired, just for fun.
Comments have been disabled on this article.