Sidmouth Dream-A-Way group wins support of beauty business

A Sidmouth beauty business has adopted the local Friends of Dream-A-Way group as its chosen charity.

Laser Lounge opened last November in the Beauty Within salon in Old Fore Street.

Laser technician Hayley Jackson had moved to Sidmouth at the start of the pandemic and, after two months of struggling to find work, she got a job at the Spar shop in Temple Street.

She met the chairman of Friends of Dream-A-Way Sidmouth, Mike Rock, when he volunteered to deliver groceries to people who were isolating or afraid to go out.

She said: “His help was truly appreciated. I then got to learn about Dream-A-Way - what a fantastic charity, with a loving, caring team who really do make dreams come true.”

Hayley’s own dream was to open her own business, and she used lockdown to obtain the necessary qualifications to become a laser technician. She now offers laser hair removal and other beauty treatments, using a medical grade laser machine.

Dream-A-Way provides free holidays for people with disabilities or life-limiting illness, and their families.