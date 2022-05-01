Opinion

Janet Dowling writes for the Herald on behalf of the Sid Valley Biodiversity Group.

Janet Dowling - Credit: Janet Dowling

“Ne’r cast a clout ‘til May is out!”

Have you ever heeded the old warning not to leave off your coat (clout = clothes) and waited until the beginning of June?

It’s not the month you should be worried about - but the 'may' itself - the hawthorn.

It used to blossom on or around the first of May and was used in many decorative ways to celebrate the new growth and coming of new life, crops, and the harvest.

It was a way of marking time. When the Pleiades in the night sky disappeared, and the may bloomed, it was time to pay close attention to the crops if you wanted a good harvest.

It was the old way of keeping a natural calendar and being at one with nature.

Well, it would be - if we didn’t keep messing around some of the natural rhythms.

Up until 1752 the Hawthorn could be relied upon to blossom and take central part in the decoration for celebrating the first of May- the first day of summer.

However, the English written calendar did not take into account the timing of the solar year as 365 and a bit days- no leap year for us.

However, the rest of Europe did- and therefore England was out of sync with all the church festivals as well as the natural equinoxes and solstices.

Our calendar had to lose 11 days to bring us in to line, and that’s why the Hawthorn flowered mid-May on the revised calendar rather than on the first! But nowadays the Hawthorn does come out on May 1.

Like many plants they are flowering up to a month earlier - which has a big implication for the diversity of animals and birds who depend on getting the right foods to synchronise with their migration or hibernation.

The migrating bird lands at its usual time- but the food and nectar it depends on has bloomed and gone by the time they arrive.

Starvation follows and they have no energy to complete the trip.

This is a subject for much discussion about what is happening and what we can do about it.

The Morris dancers are doing their best to keep up the old traditions, dancing up the rising sun on the 1st of May to welcome in the summer and decorating their hats with proper hawthorn- the May.

The earliest records of Morris dancing are in 1507 in Kingston-upon-Thames where the church accounts show payments made to the Morris dancers for bells, waistcoats etc for their part in the entertainment for the May Ales or May Games.

Revels that were vital to bring in cash for the Parish! Nowadays Morris and Church are separate, but they still talk to each other.

On Mayday, Morris teams arrive as first dawn appears (the rays of light coming over the horizon) followed by true dawn (when the sun can be first seen rising above the horizon).

The frantic drumming and dancing begin. The local Border Morris team - Otter Morris - meet at Dumpden Hill- an Iron Age Fort outside Honiton.

Beltane Morris from Totnes meet at Haytor on Dartmoor! With Covid-19 it hasn’t been possible to do that for a while - but a few of us met last year to welcome in the sun at Port Royal- socially distanced.

I hope you saw the photo that Kyle Baker took of them dancing in early morning silhouette on the pier. I’m on the very far left of the page in the shadows banging my drum.

With my hat decorated with may. Twenty years ago I would not have found the may blossom- but now I can! Its all changing.