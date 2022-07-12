Victory for Sidmouth bikini bodybuilder

A bikini bodybuilder from Sidmouth has taken on her first show in the field, and won overall.

Lucy Garland, who is from Honiton originally and now lives in Sidbury, took part in her first show at the Ms Fitness in Walsall, West Midlands, in June, and in that show she came 3rd, competing against already professional pros as a newcomer.

Her second and third shows were at the start of June in Liverpool. She was placed 2nd and then invited to compete at the British finals in Blackpool. At the Ms fitness final on Sunday (July 10) she won in four classes and was crowned professional pro.

Lucy Garland told the Herald: "I'm so happy to of won, to be honest it hasn't really sunk in yet, this was my first time at this event, and it was overwhelming to compete against people I though were better than me."

"I'm just a normal women living in Sidmouth with my two kids, I certainly didn't expect to win on his first time. I got an invite to compete at the British finals in Blackpool in October and I won Ms fitness in four classes and turned professional pro."

Lucy Garland with her Ms Fitness award for the bikini bodybuilding category. - Credit: UFIT.

The show has three categories, overall bikini class, elegance class, a diva class and a 'sexy' class. Lucy won overall in Ms fitness for the whole competition as a novice.

As the winner, Lucy has been invited to a villa in Horscombe for a photo shoot and she said she is now in demand from sponsors and teams wanting to take her on and progress her to the next stages of different competitions in the class.

The next steps will be the inaugural bikini bodybuilding championships in Australia in October, 2022.

Lucy has been training hard at her gym in Sidmouth and training included two hours of cardio every day, then three days of weightlifting and then three days rest. So training seven days a week for one year leading up to the the competition on Fathers Day.