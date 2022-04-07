News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Bowling club submits plans for improvements to Sidmouth base

Paul Jones

Published: 6:00 AM April 7, 2022
Sidmouth Bowling Club

Sidmouth Bowling Club - Credit: EDDC

Sidmouth Bowling Club has submitted plans to revamp the exterior and interior of the clubhouse.

The plans have been submitted to East Devon District Council and include a range of improvements, according to the Coburg Terrace-based club.

Among changes in the scheme is a new entrance lobby with wheelchair ramp and new windows, as well as changes to the interior layout, improved changing facilities and a dedicated wheelchair-accessible toilet.

An improved lounge and lobby area, with new kitchen and bar facilities, are also planned.

For more details, and to comment on the application, log on to eastdevon.gov.uk/planning and searcj for application reference 22/0552/FUL.

