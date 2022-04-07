Bowling club submits plans for improvements to Sidmouth base

Sidmouth Bowling Club has submitted plans to revamp the exterior and interior of the clubhouse.

The plans have been submitted to East Devon District Council and include a range of improvements, according to the Coburg Terrace-based club.

Among changes in the scheme is a new entrance lobby with wheelchair ramp and new windows, as well as changes to the interior layout, improved changing facilities and a dedicated wheelchair-accessible toilet.

An improved lounge and lobby area, with new kitchen and bar facilities, are also planned.

For more details, and to comment on the application, log on to eastdevon.gov.uk/planning and searcj for application reference 22/0552/FUL.