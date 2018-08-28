Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pictures: Sidmouth Boxing Day Swim 2018

PUBLISHED: 12:31 05 January 2019

Can you spot yourself in our festive photo gallery of the Sidmouth Boxing Day Swim?

Hundreds of bold swimmers took the plunge for a dip with a difference in Sidmouth’s Boxing Day Swim.

Organisers made the decision on Boxing Day morning that the festive tradition could go ahead despite the weather.

The swim is very popular within the town and saw 450 participants take part last year. It has been ongoing since 1985 but is always dependent on the weather.

Sidmouth Lifeboat and Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club provided on-the-water cover for the duration of today’s swim.

The Sidmouth branch of the RNLI collected funds and donations will also be made to Sidmouth Lifeboat, the surf lifesaving club and St John Ambulance.

Participants were able to register at Sidmouth Sailing and Sea Angling Club at 10am, before braving the sea at 11am.

There was also a big turnout of spectators on the seafront who could enjoy tea and coffee in the sailing club before and after the swim.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traders give thoughts on future of town’s high street

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Pensioners’ ‘sex’ shock at seafront Sidmouth attraction

Quite the exhibition: Sidmouth's glass-fronted exhibition centre

Six things to do in Sidmouth this weekend

Sidmouth's west beach. Ref shs 27 18TI 7048. Picture: Terry Ife

Relocating Tipton school to Ottery makes ‘step forward’ following estate discussions

The clean-up operation at Tipton St. John Primary School gets underway with the help of Sidmouth firefighters. Ref sho Tipton Clean-up 03. Picture: submitted

X marks the spot as SADs entertain in annual pantomime

SADS performance of Treasure Island. Ref shs 01 19TI 7618. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Pictures: Sidmouth Boxing Day Swim 2018

Entrepreneurial students become kings of the boardroom for charity

King's School students set up their own enterprise groups to raise money for Exeter Leukaemia Fund Ref sho 0049-24-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Newton Poppleford Art Society’s early Christmas gift to charities

Chairman of Newton Poppleford arts society Sheila Tweed presents cheques to Emily Lezeri of Ottery Help Scheme and Colin and Rosemary Campbell of Admiral Nurse. Ref shs 51 18TI 7170. Picture: Terry Ife

Orphaned donkey foal has new home for Christmas

The foal at The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Stepping out around Sidmouth

The River Sid. Picture: Ed Dolphin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists