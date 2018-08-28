Pictures: Sidmouth Boxing Day Swim 2018

Can you spot yourself in our festive photo gallery of the Sidmouth Boxing Day Swim?

Hundreds of bold swimmers took the plunge for a dip with a difference in Sidmouth’s Boxing Day Swim.

Organisers made the decision on Boxing Day morning that the festive tradition could go ahead despite the weather.

The swim is very popular within the town and saw 450 participants take part last year. It has been ongoing since 1985 but is always dependent on the weather.

Sidmouth Lifeboat and Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club provided on-the-water cover for the duration of today’s swim.

The Sidmouth branch of the RNLI collected funds and donations will also be made to Sidmouth Lifeboat, the surf lifesaving club and St John Ambulance.

Participants were able to register at Sidmouth Sailing and Sea Angling Club at 10am, before braving the sea at 11am.

There was also a big turnout of spectators on the seafront who could enjoy tea and coffee in the sailing club before and after the swim.