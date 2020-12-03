Sidmouth Boxing Day Swim cancelled

Sidmouth Boxing Day swim 2018. Ref shs 52 18TI 7524. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

It is ‘with regret’ that due to the current Covid-19 restrictions the Boxing Day Swim has had to be cancelled.

Every year, since the mid ‘80s, brave souls have gathered along the seafront, ready to make a dash for the ocean and dip a toe or two in the chilly water, but sadly not this year.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Irrespective of the Christmas relaxation of Covid regulations, it would be impossible to provide a Covid safe environment and would be irresponsible of the committee to continue with the swim this year.

“Please do not be tempted to take to the water as there will be no safety cover and it would encourage groups to congregate.

“Thank you for your understanding. Stay safe and have a Happy Christmas and a healthy New Year.”