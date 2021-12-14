Sidmouth’s Boxing Day swim has been cancelled for the second consecutive year because of the Covid pandemic.

The organisers have announced that the decision to call it off has been made following recent developments with the Omicron variant.

A spokesman said: “We have taken advice from professionals and insurers and been advised that it would not be the responsible action to allow the event to proceed.

“Coupled with keeping volunteers safe at this time of year and the almost certain influx of visitors from throughout the country, it is with regret that we are cancelling the Boxing Day swim.

“We strongly request that swimmers do not enter the water as there will not be any safety cover.”

Until last year, the swim had taken place every December 26 since the mid-80s.

Many of the participants took to the water in fancy dress, and spectators lined up along the seafront to watch.