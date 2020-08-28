Advanced search

Sidmouth boy’s book reaches top ten in Amazon list

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 August 2020

Animals Save The World: No More Plastic. Picture: Zac Pepper and Michael Ashby

A book, written by an eight-year-old Sidmouth boy, is in Amazon’s list of top 10 free Children’s Kindle eBooks.

When the Herald went to press, Zac Pepper’s book called Animals Save The World: No More Plastic was sat in ninth place on this list.

Zac wrote the book with the help of his very proud grandpa Michael Ashby.

On Amazon, the book is described as an inspiring and humorous story for children - Team Animal takes on the might of The World Plastics Factory to stop plastic production forever.

Led by Jump, a fearless squirrel monkey, their cunning plan unfolds after being launched by McGreedy, a golden eagle who loves haggis.

With hundreds of sleeping sloths, elephants, orangutans, giraffes, rats, and many others, what could possibly go wrong? And, with PC Noel Pudding and global media watching, will they succeed and help save the world?

Visit Amazon.co.uk and search for Zac’s book to read it yourself.

