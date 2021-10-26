News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Sidmouth Brass Academy set to play again

person

Adam Manning

Published: 4:55 PM October 26, 2021   
sidmouth town band in 2020

2020 Sidmouth Town Band - Credit: Sidmouth Town Band

Sidmouth Brass Academy invite you to an open day on Saturday, November 6.

The event takes place between 10am and 2pm at St Francis Hall in the town. Turn up, try some instruments and find out more about the Academy, which will be starting up in a few weeks.  

The plans have been delayed for the last 18 months because of the pandemic, but they are now back on track  - starting with the open day on Saturday.  

Anyone joining the Academy will receive the loan of an instrument, plus tuition, at no cost. 

Fiona Harvey, who runs the Training Band, said: "This is not only a community project to allow all children to learn a musical instrument, with no financial barriers. It is also a way to ensure the future of the Town Band. Therefore, we encourage anyone with a child interested in learning to come along on November 6 to find out more." 

Sidmouth News
Sideford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exmouth seafront in summer time. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Quiz

How Devon are you? Take our quiz

Adam Manning

person
Small rectangular building on The Ham, Sidmouth

New ideas wanted for Sidmouth's old South West Water building

Philippa Davies

person
Sidmouth seafront businesses the Mocha restaurant, Toto's shop, ice cream parlour and fish and chip shop

New owner sought for prominent Sidmouth seafront businesses

Philippa Davies

person
Fill Full in Fore Street, Sidmouth

Dan's retail vision provides timely food for thought

Vince Page

Logo Icon