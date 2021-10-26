Sidmouth Brass Academy set to play again

Published: 4:55 PM October 26, 2021

Sidmouth Brass Academy invite you to an open day on Saturday, November 6.

The event takes place between 10am and 2pm at St Francis Hall in the town. Turn up, try some instruments and find out more about the Academy, which will be starting up in a few weeks.

The plans have been delayed for the last 18 months because of the pandemic, but they are now back on track - starting with the open day on Saturday.

Anyone joining the Academy will receive the loan of an instrument, plus tuition, at no cost.

Fiona Harvey, who runs the Training Band, said: "This is not only a community project to allow all children to learn a musical instrument, with no financial barriers. It is also a way to ensure the future of the Town Band. Therefore, we encourage anyone with a child interested in learning to come along on November 6 to find out more."