Sidmouth bridge to be closed for three weeks

The cycle bridge in The Byes will be closed for three weeks for repair work. Picture: EDDC Archant

Diversions will be in place through The Byes for three weeks while essential repairs are carried out on a ‘deteriorating’ bridge.

The cycle bridge will be closed from Monday (April 1) to replace 37 wooden planks and beams and make repairs to posts.

East Devon District Council appointed a contractor to carry out the work due to wear and tear spotted during an inspection of the district’s open public spaces.

The scheme aims to make use of recycled plastic materials and avoid use of tropical hardwood.

An East Devon District Council spokesman said: “This approach has been taken for two reasons; first of all, recycled plastic makes use of a waste product and avoids the use of scarce tropical hardwoods that would otherwise be utilised, and so these materials carry an environmental benefit; secondly, we anticipate that the plastic materials will have a longer lifespan than hardwoods initially used, reducing the maintenance cost and inconvenience caused by such repairs.

“The plastic planks to be used are fully slip resistant and our contractor has been instructed to colour match the plastic planks as closely as possible to the rest of the structure.

“During the closure, signage will be in place adjacent to the bridge advising of alternative routes.”