Sidmouth Brownies enjoy trip to the capital

1st Sidmouth Brownies at the Cenotaph in London. Picture: 1st Sidmouth Brownies Archant

The girls from 1st Sidmouth Brownies took a trip to London to take in the sights of the big city.

1st Sidmouth Brownies at the Tower of London Picture: 1st Sidmouth Brownies 1st Sidmouth Brownies at the Tower of London Picture: 1st Sidmouth Brownies

The group travelled via train from Honiton to Waterloo for the day on an exciting trip.

They walked over Westminster Bridge, took their promise at the Cenotaph, saw Downing Street and then took the river boat up the Thames to the Tower of London.

The highlight of the trip for the girls came when they saw the crown jewels kept safe at the tower.

The group had fish and chips on the train ride home and although they enjoyed their day in the busy city, they all agreed it was nice to smell the sea again.

The brownies are looking for helpers or volunteers who can give up some time to help with activities.

If you are interested in joining or helping out, please contact sidmouth1stbrownies@outlook.com