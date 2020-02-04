Sidmouth bungalow roof fire accidental, say firefighters

Fire engine. Archant

A roof fire in a Sidmouth bungalow was caused accidently, firefighters said.

Two appliances from Sidmouth and Ottery St Mary fire stations were called out to an address in Beatlands Corner at around 12.30pm on Tuesday (February 4).

An aerial ladder platform from Danes Castle also attended.

On arrival, crews confirmed there was smoke coming from a bungalow and after discovering the roof space was well alight a fourth fire engine from Budleigh Salterton was requested.

Firefighters wearing six breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two hose reels, two roof ladders, two extension ladders, small tools and a thermal imaging camera.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the roof of the property sustained 60 per cent fire and smoke damage.

A fire service spokesman said the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.