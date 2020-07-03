Items seized during burglary investigation in Sidmouth area

Items seized by police during a burgalry investigation at Sidmouth. Picture DCP Archant

Police want to reunite items seized during a burglary investigation in the Sidmouth area with their potential owners.

They include a gold link chain, a white metal ring with a purple stone, a negative of a photograph featuring two unknown males and various tools.

A 28-year-old woman from the Gloucestershire area has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

It is not known where the items police found came from.

If you recognise any of the items, email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting reference CR/047517/20 or pass on information to Crimestoppers anonymously via their Anonymous Online Form or call them on 0800 555 111