Advanced search

Items seized during burglary investigation in Sidmouth area

PUBLISHED: 18:19 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:19 03 July 2020

Items seized by police during a burgalry investigation at Sidmouth. Picture DCP

Items seized by police during a burgalry investigation at Sidmouth. Picture DCP

Archant

Police want to reunite items seized during a burglary investigation in the Sidmouth area with their potential owners.

They include a gold link chain, a white metal ring with a purple stone, a negative of a photograph featuring two unknown males and various tools.

A 28-year-old woman from the Gloucestershire area has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

It is not known where the items police found came from.

If you recognise any of the items, email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting reference CR/047517/20 or pass on information to Crimestoppers anonymously via their Anonymous Online Form or call them on 0800 555 111

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Let people sit in their own filth’ - Sidmouth Plastic Warriors suspend beach cleaning

Denise Bickley at one of her beach cleaning sessions. Ref shs 02 19TI 7819. Picture: Terry Ife

Covid-19: Risk of second spike in Devon played down, but social distancing still ‘critical’

Devon County Council leader Dr Phil Norrey said the county had done well but might have seen even fewer deaths if 'we knew what we know now'. Picture: DCC

Black Horse to stay closed as lease owner ‘calls it a day’

Black Horse Inn

Sidmouth councillor calls for new controls on noisy beach parties

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon attractions give mixed response to Government go-ahead for reopening

Crealy Theme Park and Resort is set to reopen its gates to day visitors from July 6

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Let people sit in their own filth’ - Sidmouth Plastic Warriors suspend beach cleaning

Denise Bickley at one of her beach cleaning sessions. Ref shs 02 19TI 7819. Picture: Terry Ife

Covid-19: Risk of second spike in Devon played down, but social distancing still ‘critical’

Devon County Council leader Dr Phil Norrey said the county had done well but might have seen even fewer deaths if 'we knew what we know now'. Picture: DCC

Black Horse to stay closed as lease owner ‘calls it a day’

Black Horse Inn

Sidmouth councillor calls for new controls on noisy beach parties

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon attractions give mixed response to Government go-ahead for reopening

Crealy Theme Park and Resort is set to reopen its gates to day visitors from July 6

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Coronavirus: Recreational cricket cleared to resume on July 11

A player balancing bails onto the stumps

Cricket: England boosted by Curran’s negative test

A general view of play during day three of England's inter-squad warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Items seized during burglary investigation in Sidmouth area

Items seized by police during a burgalry investigation at Sidmouth. Picture DCP

Devon hospitality businesses given AA Covid Confident accreditation

The AA Covid-19 accredition logo

Ambulance service encourages people to stay safe as pubs and restaurants reopen

Pubs are set to reopen across East Devon shortly