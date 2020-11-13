All of Sidmouth community is in this together

Shirley Sargent (of Utopia), Vincent Page (Antiques on High) and Ildiko Nagy (of Utopia) are in this together. Archant

Businesses vow to be there for you during lockdown

We’re all in this together.

That was the message from businesses in Sidmouth as the town entered its second lockdown.

Many shop owners are going to continue to trade, within guidelines, having learned from the first experience.

Sidmouth Herald caught up with some of those who will still continue to provide services over the next four weeks.

And we are urging you, wherever possible, to shop local.

If the sight of a man in a mask wearing an apron reminds you of an 80’s horror film, fear not, it’s just the boss at Hayman’s butchers in Church Street who, like last time, will be remaining open along with his loyal team and will be ready to assist with your order through these uncertain times. 01395 512877.

Lauren Clap of LC Fitness Picture: Vincent Page Lauren Clap of LC Fitness Picture: Vincent Page

Keeping bang up to date with the online side of things, Kingfisher Cards in the High street are providing a click and collect service for cards and gifts, so you need not miss that all-important birthday or Christmas gift or card. Call 07595 980335.

Tucked away in the Courtyard in Cross Lane running from Fore Street to Old Fore Street is the recently opened Bagel Shop. Co-owner Dan Lakeman told us they will be open seven days-a-week throughout lockdown for takeaway filled bagels, Lavazza coffee, homemade soup, cold drinks and snacks - with a huge range of vegan and gluten-free options.

The shop will also be offering an expanded version of its home and office delivery service. Just visit our website, www.the bagel-shop.com, to order.

For something, a little more traditional The Upper Crust in Fore Street will be keeping their doors open and ensuring that all the tried and tested menu items will be available. Call 01395 578207.

Proving to be a valuable addition to the gloriously well stocked Cheeseboard in the High Street, the Just Cook range of ready meals will no doubt provide a welcome alternative to the lockdown menu and will continue to be available at the store. You can call them and reserve your order on 01395 515560.

And if all this reference to food is making you feel a little bloated then Lauren Clapp of L.C. Fitness will be on hand to assist you with an online workout and various physical exercises. You can contact her directly on 07375 622045. Or visit her website visit www.lcfitness.uk

See next week’s Herald for more business who will be operating legally in lockdown.