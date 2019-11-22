Historical Sidmouth butchers on sale

Haymans Buthers. Ref shs 25 17TI 5184. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A Sidmouth butchers has been listed on the market for nearly £60,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The historical Haymans of Sidmouth has been in Church Street for more than 100 years.

Daltons Weekly has listed the business for sale as a 'crown jewel' of Sidmouth.

The listing said there would be a new lease from the owner, who will ensure 'smooth transition'.

The advert said the business has 'spacious' premises on three floors, a gross sales of around half-a-million pounds.

The business is being listed for £59,500 leasehold including valuable inventory of all equipment/fittings.

Haymans has approached for comment.