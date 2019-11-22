Advanced search

Historical Sidmouth butchers on sale

PUBLISHED: 09:13 22 November 2019

Haymans Buthers. Picture: Terry Ife

Haymans Buthers. Ref shs 25 17TI 5184. Picture: Terry Ife



A Sidmouth butchers has been listed on the market for nearly £60,000.

The historical Haymans of Sidmouth has been in Church Street for more than 100 years.

Daltons Weekly has listed the business for sale as a 'crown jewel' of Sidmouth.

The listing said there would be a new lease from the owner, who will ensure 'smooth transition'.

The advert said the business has 'spacious' premises on three floors, a gross sales of around half-a-million pounds.

The business is being listed for £59,500 leasehold including valuable inventory of all equipment/fittings.

Haymans has approached for comment.

