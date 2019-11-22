Historical Sidmouth butchers on sale
PUBLISHED: 09:13 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 22 November 2019
Archant
A Sidmouth butchers has been listed on the market for nearly £60,000.
The historical Haymans of Sidmouth has been in Church Street for more than 100 years.
Daltons Weekly has listed the business for sale as a 'crown jewel' of Sidmouth.
The listing said there would be a new lease from the owner, who will ensure 'smooth transition'.
The advert said the business has 'spacious' premises on three floors, a gross sales of around half-a-million pounds.
The business is being listed for £59,500 leasehold including valuable inventory of all equipment/fittings.
Haymans has approached for comment.
