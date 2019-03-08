Advanced search

Hayman's bring home the bacon, sausages, corned beef and more at Taste of the West

PUBLISHED: 17:15 12 June 2019

Stewart Hayman and Shane Churchill of Haymans Butchers with their award winning pies, sausages and bacon. Ref shs 24 19TI 6490. Picture: Terry Ife

Stewart Hayman and Shane Churchill of Haymans Butchers with their award winning pies, sausages and bacon. Ref shs 24 19TI 6490. Picture: Terry Ife

A family run butchers is enjoying more mouth watering success after scooping nine awards from Taste of the West.

Stewart Hayman and Shane Churchill of Haymans Butchers with their award winning pies, sausages and bacon. Ref shs 24 19TI 6492. Picture: Terry IfeStewart Hayman and Shane Churchill of Haymans Butchers with their award winning pies, sausages and bacon. Ref shs 24 19TI 6492. Picture: Terry Ife

Hayman's Butchers have triumphed in a number of categories at this year's competition, only a few months after triumphing at the 2019 National Meet Products BBQ awards.

The Church Street butchers received gold for its beef and seaweed, duck and plum and venison sausages, green back bacon, corned beef and corned beef hash and steak and kidney pudding.

The butchers also received a number of silvers and commended awards.

All of the gold award products will go forward to the next round to be considered for the converted champion and supreme champion categories.

Owner Stewart Hayman said: "It's excellent. We have done a few competitions in the past but not for the last three or four years. I would like to think they are really good but it always nice to be able to put them to the test and see what someone else thinks. What is pleasing is that the awards are for a wide range of products."

