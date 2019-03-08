Advanced search

Sidmouth butchers deliver on BBQ flavours at national awards

PUBLISHED: 12:01 04 May 2019

Stewart Hayman and Shane Churchill of Haymans Butchers with their award winning beef burgers. Ref shs 15 19TI 2215. Picture: Terry Ife

Stewart Hayman and Shane Churchill of Haymans Butchers with their award winning beef burgers. Ref shs 15 19TI 2215. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth’s popular butchers has proven it can deliver on barbecue flavour after scooping a number of awards at a national competition.

Haymans of Sidmouth impressed judges with their range of burgers and sausages at this year's national meat products BBQ competition, which is organised by the National Craft Butchers.

The award ceremony was held in Nottingham at the end of March and is the first competition the business has entered for nearly three years.

The team walked away with a special innovation award for its beef and seaweed burger, using fresh seaweed from the Sidmouth based Ebb Tides.

In the sausages categories the butchers received gold for its game and mead flavouring, silver for their goose, curried goat and wild boar style banger and bronze for duck and orange flavoured range.

For burgers it took home gold for its rabbit burger, silver for game and duck burgers and a number of bronzes for venison, wild boar and curried goat varieties.

Owner Stewart Hayman praised the team, especially Shane Churchill for coming up with the range, adding: “They [the judges] are always looking for that different angle. It think it went down very well. You have to be able to taste the flavours, its not good saying its something when you cannot taste it. Over the years we have got the an idea of how we are going to do that and we make a small batch, we cook it off and see what they taste like.

“We look forward to a busy BBQ period with all these lovely burger and sausage products as well as our usual offerings available from our Shop throughout the BBQ season.”

